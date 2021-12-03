Garena Free Fire December 3 Codes: Here’s how to redeem free rewards

New Delhi: Are you a Garena Free Fire player? You should know that the battle royale mobile game publishes redeem codes every day, giving gamers access to exclusive goodies. It also gives players a wide variety of cosmetics to pick from, like clothes, skins, and more, to help them improve their gameplay. You do not have to pay for these coupons; they are available for free. These additional Free Fire items are also available to Free Fire players, who can get them by completing and winning Free Fire missions. Though these extra things are available in the Garena Free Fire in-game store, gamers will have to purchase them in-store, which can be an expensive endeavour.

Players can earn special Money Heist products, according to the game's announcement on Thursday. "You can't pull off a heist without the right tools! The Heist Royale event will provide you with all of the essential equipment. Before the event concludes on December 8th, win the special Money Heist products and steal the show with your best tools "It sent out a tweet. When it comes to redeeming codes, gamers can do so by going to the official redemption website. Don't know how to go about it? Here's where you may learn more about the procedure and other details:

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 3:

FVNU EJD1 I4CG

FT8E RYHD KX93

F745 F6RY TGJH

FVKD IS87 VS33

F45T YU88 UY12

FGRT 5QAZ CFGJ

F45T YHJ9 OLSQ

FR43 F45Y JNBV

FCFG H567 GHJK

FR76 LO98 7YTG

FTG7 V6TQ 8USD

F9F8 F7YG FGHB

FRVG CHVB YUVI

FSAM SNDH FUIV

F8SW F763 YT4R

FHGB UI8V 7D6E

FRTU IG8V 7HGT

F56Y GAQW IOKM

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 3: How to redeem

To obtain the redeem codes, go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en, which will take you to the official Garena Free Fire coupon redemption page.

To continue the redemption procedure, you will need to connect with your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, HUAWEI, or VK ID. You should keep in mind, however, that your login ID must match your in-game login ID.

Copy any of the 12 character long redeem codes from today's code list and paste it into the text box after logging in.

This will open a chat box where you may double-check your work. 'OK' should be selected. The process of obtaining a redemption code is now complete.

