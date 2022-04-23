New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, April 23, have been released by the game developer. Gamers can use the new redeem codes to get in-app rewards such as skins for weapons and characters, thus improving the gameplay. The developers of the popular battle royale game release Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes on daily basis, letting players receive free rewards.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire MAX is a higher version of Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game that gained popularity in India after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile India in 2020 on national safety and user privacy concerns.

However, with the recent ban on Garena Free Fire, many users have now flocked to Garena Free Fire MAX. Players of Garena Free Fire Max can receive free rewards in a similar manner.

A 12 digit Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Gamers can redeem the codes on the official portal. They can log in to the portal using either Facebook ID, Google ID, Twitter ID, Apple ID, and VK ID.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for today, April 23:

HIB8 U7V6 YC5X

FTRS F8V4 B5N6

FY7K ULO9 B8IV

N5O9 87UY H2M5

FX3R TG7I JP98

F65R F6VC X2AQ

F34R GBJ7 6TGB

FBI4 5IHU JBVH

FG2S D2CQ VB3N

F23V 3B4R NTJK

FR4E W8FE 3V4B

FN6M Y7U9 JL3N

5KT6 OYH9 876S

FU76 54RE D1AQ

F7GH JI45 T6HU

7YVC TGSW B3N4

FI8B 7V6F D7TG

FC6X 54SR AE8D

4M5L TOYH 8I76

Here’s How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today, April 23:

Step 1: You will first need to visit the official redemption portal at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to the portal with your linked game account, You can use either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, or VK ID to log in to the website.

Step 3: You can enter any of the above mentioned Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes into the text box, Now, you will need to select the confirm button.

That's it! You will receive your free reward in your game within 24 hours of a successful redemption. You will receive a mail about the same.

