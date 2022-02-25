Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Feb 25: Check steps to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today have been published by the game developers, allowing players to get free rewards such as in-app skins for weapons, characters, etc.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire MAX is a premium version of Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royal game that was recently banned by the Indian government in the latest crackdown on apps having a connection with Chinese tech companies.

While the government has banned Garena Free Fire, the premium version of the game remains available on official app stores. However, the game is available for only Android phone users, as it has been removed from Apple App Store. Garena Free Fire MAX remains available on Google Play Store.

Garena Free Fire MAX offers almost identical gameplay and provides better graphics and animations in comparison to Free Fire. Moreover, just like Free Fire, the title also releases daily redeem codes for players to get free rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for today, Feb 25:

876D-T5RW-F3V4

GBN4-5TH8-TRE1

W542-ED2V-Q2AS

65RE-F3VB-5TIG

B6FD-5TER-WF3V

B4N5-KYHI-876D

GI87-V6D5-RWF3

B45N-6YKH-O987

FXV8-SBHU-736T

5RWF-3VB4-N5TK

BN56-YLUO-J987

3V4B-5NYK-HI76

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today:

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: You will then need to log in to your Garena Free Fire MAX account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, or VK.

Step 3: In the next step, you will need to enter a redeem code into the text box.

Step 4: Now, click on the confirm button to receive a reward in your account. Also Read: Siri gets new voice in iOS 15.4 beta

Step 5: You will receive free rewards in your Garena Free Fire account within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption. Also Read: Free Fire app to make a comeback in India? Singapore raises concern over ban

