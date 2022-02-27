Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, February 27: Check how to claim rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, February 27, have been released by the game developers. Using the redeem codes, gamers can receive free rewards in their Garena Free Fire MAX accounts.

Garena Free Fire MAX is a battle royal game that aims to take the place of the recently banned Free Fire app. The Garena Free Fire app was banned recently by the Indian government in a recent crackdown on apps with Chinese connections.

Garena Free Fire MAX is a premium version of Free Fire. However, as of now, the game is only available for Android phone users, as it is no longer available on Apple App Store. Gamers can download the game from Free Fire MAX, the spec-heavy alternative of Free Fire.

What is Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code?

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code can be used to get free rewards such as in-app skins for weapons and characters. The 12 digits redeem code consists of alphabets and characters.

Garena Free Fire MAX players are required to visit the official redemption portal to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes. Players are required to log in to the portal using Facebook ID, Twitter ID, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or VK ID.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, February 27:

FW1V-EB4N-5J6T

QRF3-DGH2-TJY1

IH8G-7F6D-TR5S

VB5H-JI57-T6G5

FXG7-HYA8-U765

VRSF-W2GY-76I5

6DTS-RAQF-G2H3

SRED-SFEG-4H5J

67UK-IOJN-PGKT

J678-KIOJ-987F

DREF-34G5-H6J8

J4KI-5TG8-765T

RDSE-DWF3-4VB5

J6KY-IH8B-7V65

How to Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, February 27?

Step 1: Garena Free Fire MAX users are first required to visit the official redemption portal at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to the portal using either Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK ID.

Step 3: Enter the redeem codes into the redeem codes.

Step 4: Click on the 'confirm' button.

Step 4: You will get rewards within 24 hours of a successful redemption.

