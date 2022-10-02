Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 2: Here’s how to get FF rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, and Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: WhatsApp entering film-making biz, movie to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 2, 2022

6YLP JNOB IVUJ

DXKZ IAUY 6TQD

FE43 BG4H NRJK

TGIV UYCT XRSD

FDEV B12M T6KL

YOH9 I8BU 7VYF

DHNJ MKL5 OT11

FGJO 987Y TFSD

ERYH UJE3 NHY6

U7Y6 ST5R QFD2

V3B4 RJTG IVUT

CRXF SVDE BRNT

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, October 2, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)