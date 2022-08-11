New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 11 August have been published by the game’s developer. Players can use the 12-digit redemption code, which is made up of both letters and integers, to get rewards such as skins for characters and weapons in-game to enhance their gaming experience.

India has recently banned Garena Free Fire, and only Garena Free Fire MAX is now allowed in India. However, if you live outside of India, you can still access and use the reward codes to get exciting rewards.

To access the Free Fire redemption page, you must first visit the official Garena Free Fire reward website and log in using your Facebook, Google, or Twitter accounts.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 11, 2022:

L8LN F5WK 2YPN

5R8S AGS5 MCK5

4UBY XPTW ERES

BKSK ECCM JZEB

Z2FB HASU 3VXS

26JT 3G6R QVAV

A46N U6UF Q2JP

6LU6 9JJZ J7S8

FXDS TSWY QTJ9

RHUV SWWV N9G4

FBJ9 MTXB 9XAP

XKVJ M65A NPUQ

AMCT 7DU2 K2U2

W73D 61AW NGL2

TPNA MS84 ZE8E

NLCB 6S92 K2DE

LQ6Q 2A95 G29F

HDQK XDFJ 7D4H

QA97 CXS2 J0F0

UK2P Z3NF GV5U

2K5A WHD3 FKWB

FAG4 LHKD 92GZ

How to Get Rewards Against Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 11, 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption page as the first step.

Step 2: Use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID to log in to the portal.

Step 3: Type a redemption code into the appropriate text field.

Step 4: Press the "Ok" button to receive free in-game prizes.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)