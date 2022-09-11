Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 11 September: Here’s how to get FF rewards

New Delhi: Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game in which players can buy extra in-game supplies with real money or redeemable codes.

Players who use in-game bonuses in conjunction with the proper strategies have a better chance of winning the game and topping the scoreboard rankings.

Here's what you need to do if you want to earn free rewards in the game.

It might not be to everyone's taste to buy in-game supplies with real money. As a result, the creators of Free Fire MAX frequently incorporate redeemable codes for players.

Players can access a variety of collectibles using these codes, including loot crates, weapons, costume bundles, etc.

The game has gained popularity in India thanks to the ongoing freebies, enhanced graphics, and fun gameplay.

Players must abide by a set of ground rules in order to access the codes. The players who use Indian servers are the only ones who can redeem the 12-digit codes.

Users may redeem more than one code, but they may only use each code once.

The rewards redemption page should be used within 12 to 18 hours to claim the alphanumeric codes.

Here’s how to redeem the codes:

Visit the game's rewards redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to redeem Free Fire MAX codes.

Then, sign in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials.

You must click "Ok" in the box that appears after it pops up. You can pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section after each successful redemption.

Check the codes below:

BN45 HF4D ETV3

QIJ3 U7YH 6H54

RTGF GVBS N5IK

IJ2E 8UR7 5656

UHTG 56LP GOI9

8UHY GAVQ B12I

K3UY 7T86 E1RS

5FVS 6BHN M8RK

TIY9 U63H NVCD

IJWU 73YT 6FGV

BRNK O9I8 UY76

YT2G VB3N JE4K

RFU7 Y6T5 R4ED

62CV 5669 RJM5

KTIU 87Y6 TGH3

JK3L OK4I U5GY