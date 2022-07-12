New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 12, 2022

FT5D-BJU0-W2RY

3G4B-R7NV-987D

Y6TE-G89E-B56K

7L8U-IJ9N-8B7V

B7JI-KJ8H-E9DC

P5XI-U8YT-AGF9

VEB0-R5TM-GHLB

O987-X6Z5-AR4Q

FGE5-9S4X-32ZA

Q9ZQ-XVBJ-TY7U

HY9H-V8XX-3S1K

IRF8-GZ27-Y2CR

F6ZV-D4FN-TGMY

KI2H-7BY6-VTG9

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, July 12 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)