Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 12 July: Check website, steps to redeem

Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from official Garena Free Fire reward site.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 08:25 AM IST

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 12 July: Check website, steps to redeem

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience. 

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro features listed on ecommerce website: Details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 12, 2022 

FT5D-BJU0-W2RY
3G4B-R7NV-987D
Y6TE-G89E-B56K
7L8U-IJ9N-8B7V
B7JI-KJ8H-E9DC
P5XI-U8YT-AGF9
VEB0-R5TM-GHLB
O987-X6Z5-AR4Q
FGE5-9S4X-32ZA
Q9ZQ-XVBJ-TY7U
HY9H-V8XX-3S1K
IRF8-GZ27-Y2CR
F6ZV-D4FN-TGMY
KI2H-7BY6-VTG9

(Also read: Shocking! Ex-Amazon Web Service’s engineer hacked data of 10 crore customers)

 

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, July 12 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID. 

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account. 

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)

