Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 12 September: Here’s how to get FF rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: iPhone 12 gets massive price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, offer details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 12, 2022

BN45 HF4D ETV3

QIJ3 U7YH 6H54

RTGF GVBS N5IK

IJ2E 8UR7 5656

UHTG 56LP GOI9

8UHY GAVQ B12I

K3UY 7T86 E1RS

5FVS 6BHN M8RK

TIY9 U63H NVCD

IJWU 73YT 6FGV

BRNK O9I8 UY76

YT2G VB3N JE4K

RFU7 Y6T5 R4ED

62CV 5669 RJM5

KTIU 87Y6 TGH3

JK3L OK4I U5GY

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, September 12, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)