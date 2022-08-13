Google extends hiring freeze, Sundar Pichai presses on productivity

New Delhi: According to reports, Google has extended the deadline for hiring freezes. Last month, the company announced a two-week hiring freeze to encourage existing employees to be more efficient and focused. According to two Google employees who spoke to Business Insider, the search giant has now pushed this back for another week.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, stated last month that "productivity as a whole is not where it needs to be for the headcount we have." He basically believes that the company has too many employees, but not enough of them work productively and with a goal in mind. Read More: Microsoft lays off 200 employees from R&D Projects, asks them to find jobs in 60 days

Google has already stated that it will slow its hiring for the remaining year, but it will continue to hire for "critical roles." While several large technology companies are laying off a large number of employees in the name of restructuring. Experts believe that the world is concerned about a possible recession, which is why we are hearing more about layoffs as companies try to cut costs. Read More: Anand Mahindra gets tricolour from India Post, says ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

While some companies have stated that this is also a cost-cutting measure, the majority of companies have stated that restructuring is one of the reasons for layoffs. While Google has not yet fired any employees, the CEO recently stated that the company is "immune to economic headwinds," implying that it is financially stable and does not need to lay off workers.

"The unpredictability of the global economic outlook has been on my mind." We, like all businesses, are vulnerable to economic downturns. Something I admire about our culture is that we have never regarded such challenges as obstacles. Instead, we've seen them as opportunities to sharpen our focus and invest for the long term," according to an internal memo obtained by The Verge from CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google employees should be "more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we've shown on brighter days," according to the CEO. "In some cases, this entails consolidating investments and streamlining processes." In other cases, this means halting development and reallocating resources to higher-priority areas," Pichai explained.

Just a few days ago, companies like Netflix, Shopify, Coinbase, Alibaba, Robinhood, and Microsoft laid off some employees for the same reason we mentioned above: restructuring. Microsoft has reportedly fired over 2,000 employees so far.