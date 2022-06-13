New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Cabinet approves hike in MSP for Kharif marketing season 2022-23)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 13, 2022

BDYDIDJT2VDTU

HSUDJDYENVDIM

SHUSHDYWFFW7

2Y6E7265R7ND72

SHDBBDUUW685G

BDUDIK2JJ2682976

NEHDIJ2NDY62881

NSJWJDNH26E889

NSJJSH26286E627

BSHWH628R662BD

BSHSH25E8UE62H8

BZHSJDH628D628

BSJSHHEH276282

BSHWJH728R8638

JOIUYW72792726U

CGSVFSTY2IW8EI8

ENDJKEY35527653

BSHSNBE62577568

BSHWIJSHWHY5721

LSOOWJWY35821N

BSJEJH2YYE752HW

BDJAKZJWO626E

BSU2JHSUSK2IG

SBSUSHYWY2YI2I

VSHSBWGGWYW57

BSJJWHWU2U6517

BSJWJWBSBHW4

FFE7ERIRNRUO2U

BSHEHHEDB66446BG

NSHSHEH62IIE628862

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, 13 June 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)