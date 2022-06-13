New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.
Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: Cabinet approves hike in MSP for Kharif marketing season 2022-23)
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 13, 2022
BDYDIDJT2VDTU
HSUDJDYENVDIM
SHUSHDYWFFW7
2Y6E7265R7ND72
SHDBBDUUW685G
BDUDIK2JJ2682976
NEHDIJ2NDY62881
NSJWJDNH26E889
NSJJSH26286E627
BSHWH628R662BD
BSHSH25E8UE62H8
BZHSJDH628D628
BSJSHHEH276282
BSHWJH728R8638
JOIUYW72792726U
CGSVFSTY2IW8EI8
ENDJKEY35527653
BSHSNBE62577568
BSHWIJSHWHY5721
LSOOWJWY35821N
BSJEJH2YYE752HW
BDJAKZJWO626E
BSU2JHSUSK2IG
SBSUSHYWY2YI2I
VSHSBWGGWYW57
BSJJWHWU2U6517
BSJWJWBSBHW4
FFE7ERIRNRUO2U
BSHEHHEDB66446BG
NSHSHEH62IIE628862
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, 13 June 2022
Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal
Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.
Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.
(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)