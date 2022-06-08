हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MSP hike

Good news for farmers! Centre hikes MSP for Kharif crops

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2022-23. 

Good news for farmers! Centre hikes MSP for Kharif crops

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday, June 8, approved the increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2022-23, informed the officials on Wednesday. With an aim to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce, the Central government increased the MSP of Kharif crops for the marketing season of 2022-2023. 

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sesamum (Rs.523 per quintal) followed by Moong (Rs 480/quintal), and Sunflower seed (Rs 385/quintal).

Addressing a press conference Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur highlighted that the dependence on imports has decreased. Also Read: Nothing Phone 1 to launch on THIS date, check smartphone’s specs, features

"Dependence on imports has reduced. Farmers` income has increased. Approved rates are in line with the principle of fixing the MSPs at a level of at least 1.5 times," said I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. Also Read: Microsoft cuts operations in Russia due to Ukraine invasion, 400 employees to be affected: Report

