Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 15 August: Here’s how to get FF rewards

Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from official Garena Free Fire reward site.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience. 

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: iPhone 12 gets massive price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, offer details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 15, 2022 

 

FF119MB3PFA5
FF11WFNPP956
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11DAKX4WHV
ZRJAPH294KV5
WLSGJXS5KFYR
WOJJAFV3TU5E
FF10617KGUF9
FF11NJN5YS3E
B61YCTNH4PV3
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF11HHGCGK3B
FF10GCGXRNHY

 

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, August 15, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID. 

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account. 

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)

 

