Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 15 September: Here’s how to get FF rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 15, 2022

BN34 JSIU W7Y6

TGBT NYHB O98V

7DS6 YTAR FQV2

B3N4 JKR5 T9YH

OJ9I 8UGJ F9RM

45TL 6Y7P UJ0O

N9IH BUGJ FNR5

MT6K YLHO UJ98

7UVY 6CTX RSFE

VB45 N6MY 74UL

JO9B 8V7C Y6DT

XGSE BR5N T6MY

KULJ OH9B I8FU

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, September 15, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)