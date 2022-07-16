New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX is a battle royale action game in which participants enter the battlefield with only one winner at the end. It's an improved version of Garena Free Fire. The Indian authorities prohibited PUBG in the same way that it banned Garena Free Fire, although gamers can still use Garena Free Fire Max. The game has been withdrawn from the App Store, but it is still available on Google Play.

Players can choose their starting position in the game, as well as buy weapons and resources to expand their battlefield. It has received the most internet downloads from the Play Store and App Store. It was created by 111 Dots Studio and has 50 participants competing in 10-minute rounds. Read More: Elon Musk-Twitter deal: Tesla CEO seeks to block Twitter request for expedited trial

The producers of 111 Dots studio are constantly upgrading numerous alphanumeric codes to assist gamers in receiving free goodies on a daily basis. Players can unlock specific steps and earn various reward points by entering these codes. Read More: After outage, Instagram faces another glitch, users unable to open single post: Details inside

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes.

Z2FB-HASU-3VXS

4UBY-XPTW-ERES

FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9

BKSK-ECCM-JZEB

L8LN-F5WK-2YPN

TPNA-MS84-ZE8E

26JT-3G6R-QVAV

A46N-U6UF-Q2JP

6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8

FAG4-LHKD-92GZ

RHUV-SWWV-N9G4

FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP

5R8S-AGS5-MCK5

2K5A-WHD3-FKWB

XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ

AMCT-7DU2-K2U2

LQ6Q-2A95-G29F

HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H

QA97-CXS2-J0F0

W73D-61AW-NGL2

UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U

NLCB-6S92-K2DE