New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 16, 2022

F2VGSY6WR3DF

V4BRTJGIBU7Y

V6TDG87BE4N5

6YJKUIH8B7UV

F9W3U47RY9FG

B8FNTM67KU74

LJ23ON15B8V7

DT21SR96FW9G

F6STA5R4EQID

C2VB3WEHJRFU

765RXE6SDA8W

FV3GB4HN5J6K

F5N6KY34UO21

JBV5TR97AQD2

V2B4N5TYH8BU

VYHDEN456KYU

98BV76DTS64T

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, 16 June 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)