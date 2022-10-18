NewsTechnology
GARENA FREE FIRE

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 18 October : Here’s how to get FF rewards

Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from official Garena Free Fire reward site.

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience. 

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, and Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: WhatsApp entering film-making biz, movie to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 18, 2022 

FG45TIW34ERT

YUVGHI865RBH

NJKLO987Y6TG

H3Y4U5RT6F5R

VB8HJI8E73TG

FVBRNTKGIVY6

TSRQFD2CV3B4

N5J6KYIH8B7V

Y6TDGEB4N5M6

7KULOJNOB9V8

7D6YSTRFAQVW

B3EN4RJTKGIH

B876V5CTDRSW

FD3CV4NH5BTY

NHJHNBVDFGHU

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, October 18, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID. 

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account. 

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)

 

