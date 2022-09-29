NewsTechnology
GARENA FREE FIRE

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 29 September: Here’s how to get FF rewards

Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from official Garena Free Fire reward site.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 08:32 AM IST

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience. 

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, and Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: WhatsApp entering film-making biz, movie to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 28, 2022 

HTY3RIFGOR3F

FBJYRY56MLOT

fJO94TASD3FT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

ST5KJCRFVBHT

S5JTUGVJY5Y4

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FBJYRY56MLOT

FJO94TASD3FT

PQR3BKUI7LT7

FSDRFKUIYVGR

FBTU6BFYTBT7

FBJUT6RFT1RT

FBTU6JKIE8E7

FLU8HG8RBHT4

FIIFGI8EO49F

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, September 28, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID. 

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account. 

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)

 

