Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 8 September: Here’s how to get FF rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 8, 2022

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

B6IYCTNH4PV3

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF1164XNJZ2V

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, September 8, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)