BGMI gamers alert! Krafton will now ban devices of users cheating in game

New Delhi: Krafton has revealed that the developer will start banning devices used by gamers cheating in one of its popular battle royale games in India - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The developer has clearly stated in its new policy that gamers using software to cheat in BGMI will ban their devices permanently.

Previously, Krafton used to sanction the offending accounts, instead of banning them permanently. The Korean-based developer made the new policy official via a blog post on BGMI’s website.

“If the use of illegal programs is detected with a mobile device by the newly applied security logic, the device will be permanently banned from using BGMI,” Krafton had announced on its website.

Krafton also pointed that previously the gaming developer only banned the accounts of the gamers found cheating. However, from now on, BGMI will now ban the devices of such users.

“Up until now sanctions were given only to the accounts, but now the mobile devices will be banned as well, making fair gameplay far more effective,” Krafton said on its official website.

Moreover, the Korean company also revealed that so far, approximately one lakh BGMI accounts have been banned permanently for cheating in a six-day time frame. With the new policy, the gaming developer must be expecting that the number of cheating cases will come down.

The updated policy on cheating users will indeed make it difficult for gamers, using illegal methods to win in the game, to make a comeback after their device gets banned. They will now need to buy a new device and make a new account to play BGMI again by bypassing the new rules. But that will be more difficult and will cost gamers more money. Also Read: PM Kisan 10th instalment: THESE farmers could get Rs 4000 on Jan 1, check if you’re eligible

While Krafton hasn’t revealed how it will enforce the new policy, it’s expected that the gaming developer will either use the device ID or the IP address of the device to enforce the ban. Also Read: Russian court fines Google and Meta Platforms millions of dollars

