Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 31: Here’s how to avail free rewards

New Delhi: After the Indian government banned the extremely popular PUBG Mobile India due to privacy concerns in September 2020, Garena Free Fire has gained popularity among Indian e-gamers. On the Google Play Store, you may get Garena Free Fire, an adventure-based battle royale game. Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world, according to reports, and is a favourite among e-gamers due to its HD grade graphics, dynamism, regular updates, and redeem codes.

Landing sites, gathering weapons, supplies, and engaging enemies are all part of the Garena Free Fire strategy.

Garena releases 14-digit redeem codes every day, which are a combination of letters and words. Users will be able to access the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other incentives with the December 31 redeem codes. It should be noted, however, that expired Garena Free Fire coupons cannot be redeemed.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 31:

FG76 FTDG HJEM

FKO9 87YG VIZA

FQ23 F45U JHBV

FBNH JI8U 7YGR

FGUV FD5S 4E2D

F6SU FTY6 VRBT

F7UY XVT7 6FUY

F587 YUIG BJHK

FLNA HY18 FT73

FF3V BG4H NJ5T

FGJJ NBGT Y789

FHY6 INJN BVXE

FHBN J876 YTH4

F2YT VBIO 8YT7

F6TY J3E4 R4YT

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

F2QA SFGY T5GH > Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IK NBVF R55T > Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34R FGBN MKLO > Free Diamonds Voucher

F9IK MNBV CDER > Head Hunting Parachute

F1QS DFGY 657U > Premium Bundles

F7UJ MNBV CDER > Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHYT 543E WSXC > Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IK MNBV CXSW > EGG Hunter Loot Box

F34E RFGB HNML > Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OLKJHB GFDE > Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F9IK JNBV FDER > Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4 RTGB NMKI > Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QA ZXCV BHNM > Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F8IK MNBV CDSE>> 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: The official website may be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: They can use their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK accounts to log in.

Step 3:Then, to continue, copy and paste the redemption codes into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4: Following the confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for double-checking.

Step 5: 'OK' should be selected.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

