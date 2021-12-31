Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 31: Here’s how to avail free rewards

New Delhi: After the Indian government banned the extremely popular PUBG Mobile India due to privacy concerns in September 2020, Garena Free Fire has gained popularity among Indian e-gamers. On the Google Play Store, you may get Garena Free Fire, an adventure-based battle royale game. Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world, according to reports, and is a favourite among e-gamers due to its HD grade graphics, dynamism, regular updates, and redeem codes.
Landing sites, gathering weapons, supplies, and engaging enemies are all part of the Garena Free Fire strategy.
Garena releases 14-digit redeem codes every day, which are a combination of letters and words. Users will be able to access the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other incentives with the December 31 redeem codes. It should be noted, however, that expired Garena Free Fire coupons cannot be redeemed.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 31:
FG76 FTDG HJEM
FKO9 87YG VIZA
FQ23 F45U JHBV
FBNH JI8U 7YGR
FGUV FD5S 4E2D
F6SU FTY6 VRBT
F7UY XVT7 6FUY
F587 YUIG BJHK
FLNA HY18 FT73
FF3V BG4H NJ5T
FGJJ NBGT Y789
FHY6 INJN BVXE
FHBN J876 YTH4
F2YT VBIO 8YT7
F6TY J3E4 R4YT
DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds
MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character
NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit
FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher
F2QA SFGY T5GH > Free 299 Diamonds Bundle
F8IK NBVF R55T > Dreki Pet Free Fire Code
F34R FGBN MKLO > Free Diamonds Voucher
F9IK MNBV CDER > Head Hunting Parachute
F1QS DFGY 657U > Premium Bundles
F7UJ MNBV CDER > Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FHYT 543E WSXC > Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine
F8IK MNBV CXSW > EGG Hunter Loot Box
F34E RFGB HNML > Phantom Bear Bundle
F0OLKJHB GFDE > Animal Weapon Loot Crate
F9IK JNBV FDER > Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
F3E4 RTGB NMKI > Shirou Free Fire Character
F2QA ZXCV BHNM > Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
F8IK MNBV CDSE>> 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:
Step 1: The official website may be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: They can use their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK accounts to log in.
Step 3:Then, to continue, copy and paste the redemption codes into the text box and click the confirm button.
Step 4: Following the confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for double-checking.
Step 5: 'OK' should be selected.
Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.
#mute