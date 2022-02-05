Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 5: Check how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 5, 2022, has been released by the game developers to improve the gaming experience of its millions of players across the world.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire is a battleground game that gained popularity in India after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile India in the country on national safety and user privacy concerns.

Garena Free Fire players are required to visit the official website https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to enter the redeem code and receive free rewards in their game accounts. They are required to log in to the portal with their Facebook, email, VK, Huawei, and other social accounts.

A Garena Free Fire redeem code is a 12 digit code that consists of alphabets and numbers. Players get free rewards such as characters, skins for weapons and tools, and in-app virtual currencies.

Besides the daily redeem codes, gamers can also receive free rewards by participating in various events that are organised from time to time to make the game more interesting.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 5:

Y374-UYH5-GB67

X4SW-FGRH-G76T

N34M-RTYO-HNI8

Y7UL-O80U-9J8H

4G56-NYHK-GFID

7GF6-D5TS-REF3

8S7W-65RF-ERFG

NJKI-89UY-7GTV

C3DS-EBN4-M56K

6AQ2-WS1X-DFRT

UBJH-GNT6-M7KU

FT6Y-GBTG-VSRW

FGHE-U76T-RFQB

Steps to redeem Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 5:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to the portal via your Facebook, VK, Huawei, Gmail or others.

Step 3: Enter the code in the designated box.

Step 4: Tap on the 'OK' button.

Step 5: You will now receive free rewards in your Garena Free Fire redeem code account.

