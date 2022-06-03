हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold rates today

Gold prices today, 3 June 2022: Check prices of yellow metal in your city

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 3 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies).  

Gold prices today, 3 June 2022: Check prices of yellow metal in your city

New Delhi: Gold prices were up by Rs 100 on Friday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,600 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,500. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower by Rs 280. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,930 as against its previous close of Rs 51,820.

In the international market today, Gold prices scaled a one-month peak on Friday, riding on a weaker U.S. dollar that has also put bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,871.28 per ounce, as of 0214 GMT, its highest level since May 9. Gold prices have risen about 1% so far this week. US gold futures also climbed 0.2% to $1,874.50, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 3 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,750

Mumbai : Rs 47,600

Delhi : Rs 47,600

Kolkata : Rs 47,600

Bangalore : Rs 47,600

Hyderabad : Rs 47,600

Kerala : Rs 47,600

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,700

Jaipur : Rs 47,800

Lucknow : Rs 47,800

Patna : Rs 47,700

Chandigarh : Rs 47,650

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,500

Gold in the national capital on Thursday jumped Rs 434 to Rs 50,887 per 10 grams, supported by rally in the yellow metal prices in the international markets along with rupee depreciation. In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,453 per 10 grams.

Silver also rallied by Rs 918 to Rs 61,776 per kg from Rs 60,858 per kg in the previous trade.
 

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)

