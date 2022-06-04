New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 4, 2022, are now active, in what could be good news for the players of the battle royale game. Players can get free rewards such as in-app skins for weapons, characters and more with the 100% working redeem codes on the official redemption portal. They are required to log in to the Garena Free Fire redemption website using their Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Gmail, Huawei, or VK ID to claim free rewards in their game accounts.

Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale game played by millions of gamers globally. In India, too, many gamers used to enjoy playing the title before the Indian government, early this year, banned it.

Currently, gamers in India can play Garena Free Fire Max, which can be seen as an enhanced version of Garena Free Fire. However, one must note that Garena Free Fire Max is only available on the Google Play Store and not on Apple’s App Store.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 4:

FFAC2 YXE6 RF2

3IBB MSL7 AK8G

FF9M J31C XKRG

WEYV GQC3 CT8Q

FFCO 8BS5 JW2D

FFIC JGW9 NKYT

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FH2G YFDH E34G

PCNF 5CQB AJLK

Disclaimer: Garena Free Fire players outside India can use the codes to get free rewards in their game accounts.

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, June 4: Steps and website details

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire code redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in on the website using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei or VK account details.

Step 3: Enter the redeem codes into the text box and click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 4: A dialogue box will appear. You will need to click on the 'OK' button.

That's it. Upon successful redemption, you will receive free rewards in your Garena Free mail section within 24 hours.