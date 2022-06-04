New Delhi: Gold prices today (June 4) increased by Rs 50 per 1 gram, as the yellow metal continues to shine this week. On Friday (June 3), the price of gold increased by Rs 100 per 10 grams. With the latest revision in the price, 10 gram 22 Carat gold is selling for Rs 47,600. On the other hand, the price of 10 gram 24 Carat gold is selling for Rs 51,930. However, the mentioned gold rates don’t include GST, TCS, and other levies such as making charges.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold is currently trading at a one-month high, courtesy of the weaker US dollar, uncertainty in the stock markets, and other trends that are forcing investors put their money in safer avenues like gold.

However, on Friday, gold prices fell nearly 1% after bullion’s appeal was dented by a slight rise in the US dollar and Treasury yields following the strong jobs data, according to a report by Reuters.

The report also added that the spot gold prices plummeted 0.9% to $1,850.57 an ounce. On the other hand, US gold futures fell 0.99% to $1,848.10 an ounce.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 4 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies):

Chennai : Rs 47,927

Mumbai : Rs 48,100

Delhi : Rs 48,100

Kolkata : Rs 48,100

Bangalore : Rs 48,100

Hyderabad : Rs 48,100

Kerala : Rs 48,100

Ahmedabad : Rs 48,150

Jaipur : Rs 48,250

Lucknow : Rs 48,250

Patna : Rs 48,180

Chandigarh : Rs 47,927

Bhubaneswar : Rs 48,100

According to Bullion market observers, the price of standard gold in Bengaluru stood at Rs 53,250 per 10 gram while the ornament gold rate stood at Rs 4,952 per gram. On the other hand, the silverspot [.999 fineness] price stood at Rs 64,400 per kg.

On the other hand, gold prices rose by Rs 294 to Rs 51,236 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday. "Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,866 per ounce on Friday," Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities told PTI.



(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)