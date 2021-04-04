Get 100 Mbps broadband plans for home starting at Rs 399 from Reliance Jio, Airtel and more

Home broadband services can be fruitful for many purposes like telecommuting, children’s online classes, all-day video calls, and video streaming after work. There are many options that are available in the market that includes Reliance JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Broadband, Spectra, ACT Broadband, MTNL, Tata Sky Broadband, and Excitel.

Reliance Jio’s JioFiber plan comes with 100Mbps plans for home broadband at just Rs 699 per month and it offers unlimited voice calls anywhere in India. Meanwhile, Airtel’s 100 Mbps plan for Rs 799 comes with unlimited data usage, voice calls, and bundled home phones.

Similarly, the MTNL 100Mbps FTTH plan costs Rs 777 per month with 800GB per month. Meanwhile, Bharat Fiber Broadband Services’ plan called Fiber Value provides 100 Mbps symmetric speed for unlimited monthly data at a price of Rs 799 per month.

Other plans include a 100Mbps plan from ACT Fibernet which offers 150Mbps unlimited home broadband lines for Rs 799. Similarly, Tata Sky Broadband provides a 100Mbps unlimited plan of Rs 950 per month along with a landline and Rs 850 per month without a landline.

Excitel’s Fiber First 100Mbps unlimited data plan is available in the prepaid format.

