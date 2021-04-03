Get 14 GB data and a validity of 28 more days in a rupee less with THIS Airtel plan

There is fierce competition among the telecom companies to come up with the best plans. Airtel has so many plans and it becomes difficult to choose one. However, they have launched a new plan where paying less than a rupee can fetch 28 days extra validity. Let’s find out how much a user will get after paying a rupee less.

Airtel has plans of Rs 598 and Rs 599 respectively and there is only a rupee difference between these recharge plans. And now with Airtel's Rs 598 plan, you will get 28 days more validity than the plan of Rs 599. Along with this, 14GB data will also be given with Rs 598.

On a daily basis, 1.5 GB data is available in Airtel's Rs 598 plan, whereas 2 GB data is available in the plan of Rs 599. Customers are being given the benefit of a total of 112 GB of data for Rs 599. Meanwhile, 126 GB of data is available for Rs 598.

Talking about the validity of these plans of Airtel, then with the plan of Rs 598, the validity of 84 days is available. At the same time, validity of 56 days is offered with the plan of Rs 599. This means that giving less than a rupee, customers will get more validity of 28 days.

Airtel 598 Plan offers other benefits such as free hello tune, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy's free online course with 1-year validity, and a cashback of Rs 100 on the purchase of FasTag. Along with this, Amazon Prime's mobile subscription is also available for 30 days free.

Airtel 599 Plan offers other benefits such as Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription for 1 year free with this plan. Along with this, Amazon Prime's mobile subscription is also available for 30 days free. Airtel Extreme Premium and Wynk Music Subscription are also free. Apart from this, Hellotunes, Shaw Academy's 1-year free online course and Fastbag are offered Rs 100 cashback.

