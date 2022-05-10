Get iPhone 12 at just Rs 43,000 --Amazon, Flipkart showering massive discounts

New Delhi: Apple iPhone enthusiasts are perhaps having the best possible period to get their hands on the iPhone 12 at an unbelievable price.

e-commerce giant Amazon and Flipkart are offering huge discount and exchange offers on the iPhone 12.

As per the current listing, a 64GB apple iPhone can be purchased at an effective price of just Rs 43,250. On Amazon, the iPhone 12 64GB model is listed at Rs 54900 without exchange. Customers can club the exchange offer where they will get a discount of upto Rs 11650, thus bringing the price of the phone at Rs 43,250.

Similarly, on Flipkart, the iPhone 12 64GB model is listed at Rs 56999 and if the customers are successful in clubbing it with an exchange offer, they would get a further discount of upto Rs 13000, thus bringing the price of the iPhone to Rs 43,999.

The Apple iPhone 12 standard model has a 6.1-inch screen. It features an OLED panel dubbed Super Retina XDR Display by the company. The Apple iPhone 12 is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset and can connect to 5G networks. The battery onboard varies due to differences in body size, support MagSafe wireless charging, a USB Type-C charging port.