Get Redmi 10 worth Rs 10,999 for just Rs 599; Check this amazing Flipkart deal

Flipkart's Big Dussehra and Big Diwali sales may have ended but the e-commerce retailer is now offering amazing deals on some budget smartphones. One of these smartphones is Redmi 10. According to the Flipkart listing, the device is shown as having an MRP of Rs 14,999. Flipkart is claiming to have offered a discount of Rs 4,000, reducing the price of the smartphone to Rs 10,999. Flipkart is also offering 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. The Flipkart Axis Bank card is a branded card and not available to the masses, but users can still get the Redmi 10 for just Rs 599.

Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 10,499 on Redmi 10. Though the exchange price varies from smartphone to smartphone, if you have an old smartphone, you can check the exchange price offered by selecting the smartphone model and verifying its IMEI code. Considering the maximum exchange discount is Rs 10,400, the effective price gets reduced to Rs 599 (Rs 10,999-Rs 10,400 = Rs 599).

Redmi 10 comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display and has a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. It is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 processor. The device is available in two variants - 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage as well as 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The base variant is priced at Rs 10,999 while the 6GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999.

The smartphone has a rear dual camera - 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a second 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera. Redmi 10 smartphone has a 6000mAh battery with 18W charging support. This smartphone works on MIUI 13 based on Android 11. Redmi 10 has a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, radio and USB Type C 2.0 port.