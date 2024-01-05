Getting Malicious Calls From International Numbers? You Can Lodge Your Complaint At This Official Website

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has advised citizens regarding malicious calls from international numbers aimed at creating panic and asked them to report such calls to DoT or telecom service providers.

"Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, advises citizens to beware of malicious incoming calls from international numbers claiming to cause disruption in India’s stock exchanges and trading. Such malicious calls are initiated by anti-national elements aimed at creating panic," said a release by Ministry of Communications.

The DoT has directed all the telecom service providers to block malicious calls from such numbers.

Citizens, on receiving such calls, are advised to report to DoT at help-sancharsaathi[at]gov[dot]in or their telecom service providers.