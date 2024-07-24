Gmail Keyboard Shortcuts: In today's busy world, Email is a powerful tool for sharing ideas and communicating with friends and colleagues at work. However, managing email can be time-consuming. Research shows that employees spend an average of 28 per cent of their work time on email.

The good news is that Gmail keyboard shortcuts can help boost your email productivity. If each shortcut saves you 2 or 3 seconds per action, you could end up finishing your workday 10 to 15 minutes earlier than usual. Want to 10x your email productivity? In this quick guide, we’ll help you master Gmail keyboard shortcuts that can save you time and make your email tasks simpler. Let's take a quick look:

List Of Gmail Shortcuts Which Makes Your Work Easy--

Shortcut Key Function Shift+? Open Keyboard shortcut help Shift+t Add a conversation to tasks Shift Select series of messages / Search for messages = Mark selected messages as important c Compose g+k Go to tasks Command Select random messages Shift+8+u Select all unread messages e Archive selected messages

How To Activate Gmail Shortcuts?

Step 1: Check your inbox and open Gmail if you haven't already.

Step 2: Locate the Settings gear icon at the top right of the Gmail window.

Step 3: Click on "See all settings" from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Scroll down to the "Keyboard shortcuts" section.

Step 5: Select the option to turn "Keyboard shortcuts on."

Step 6: Scroll to the bottom of the settings page and click "Save Changes" to apply your updates.