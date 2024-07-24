Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2769610
NewsTechnology
GMAIL

Here's List of Gmail Keyboard Shortcuts That Make Your Work Easier; Follow 6 Simple Steps to Activate Them

Gmail keyboard shortcuts let you navigate your inbox faster, format emails without breaking your flow, and avoid constant switching between the mouse cursor and the keyboard.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 01:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Here's List of Gmail Keyboard Shortcuts That Make Your Work Easier; Follow 6 Simple Steps to Activate Them File Photo

Gmail Keyboard Shortcuts: In today's busy world, Email is a powerful tool for sharing ideas and communicating with friends and colleagues at work. However, managing email can be time-consuming. Research shows that employees spend an average of 28 per cent of their work time on email.

The good news is that Gmail keyboard shortcuts can help boost your email productivity. If each shortcut saves you 2 or 3 seconds per action, you could end up finishing your workday 10 to 15 minutes earlier than usual. Want to 10x your email productivity? In this quick guide, we’ll help you master Gmail keyboard shortcuts that can save you time and make your email tasks simpler. Let's take a quick look: 

List Of Gmail Shortcuts Which Makes Your Work Easy--    

Shortcut Key Function
Shift+? Open Keyboard shortcut help
Shift+t Add a conversation to tasks
Shift Select series of messages
/ Search for messages
= Mark selected messages as important
c Compose
g+k Go to tasks
Command Select random messages
Shift+8+u Select all unread messages
e Archive selected messages

How To Activate Gmail Shortcuts?

Step 1: Check your inbox and open Gmail if you haven't already.

Step 2: Locate the Settings gear icon at the top right of the Gmail window.

Step 3: Click on "See all settings" from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Scroll down to the "Keyboard shortcuts" section.

Step 5: Select the option to turn "Keyboard shortcuts on."

Step 6: Scroll to the bottom of the settings page and click "Save Changes" to apply your updates.  

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will there be a major reshuffle in budget?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mann Ki Baat' of Kanwadiyas!
DNA Video
DNA: How 3 viruses caused havoc in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Modi govt lifts ban on govt employees’ participation in RSS activities
DNA Video
DNA: Horrific video of Flood and Rain!
DNA Video
DNA: Will NEET be cancelled?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Operation Safaya' started in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
DNA Video
DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai