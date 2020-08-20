हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gmail suffers massive outage worldwide; Twitter flooded with queries

Popular outage tracking portal Down Detector has reported that user reports indicate Google is having problems since 1:16 AM EDT.

New Delhi: Gmail suffered massive outage worldwide with some users complaining that they can’t send any attachments or documents while a few others reported that they have not been able to log in at all.

Gmail in its status page confirmed the disruption. It wrote, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly".

Meanwhile, microblogging site Twitter has been flooded with queries as the users are unable to work on Gmail.

This is the second time in two months that Gmail has suffered such massive outage. In July this year, Google users had a harrowing time in India as Gmail services went down for hours.

Users in India and in some other countries went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access Gmail and other Google services.

Down Detector reported there was an outage with Google servers.Google responded to users, saying they were working on a fix to resolve the issue. Down Detector had said nearly 62 per cent of the users reported problems with Gmail, being unable to send or receive emails.

