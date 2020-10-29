Going all desi this festive season? Check out these 5 made in India electronics items

New Delhi: With festive season just around the corner, you must be having several plans –from purchasing a smartphone for yourself or may be gifting an earphone or a speaker to your loved one.

This festive season if you are planning to go desi you could check out these 5 made in India affordable electronics items. This is just an indicative list of recently launched or soon to be launched ‘made in India’ products.

Micromax Smartphones

The Indian Smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch its new `In` range of smartphones on November 3. Micromax is expected to launch two phones in the series and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 and MediaTek Helio G85 processors. The model with the Helio G35 is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display, up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB storage. The device is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Micromax`s ‘In’ smartphone series may be priced between Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000 in the county.

UBON Smart LED TV

Gadget Accessory and Consumer Electronics brand UBON has launched 40 inches Smart LED TV recently. The newly launched 40 inches Smart LED TV comes with 16:9 screen ratio, 1920*1080p full HD ready display, 24w speaker, and double HDMI port. The Smart LED TV is manufactured in India under the "Make in India" initiative. The new Smart LED from the house of UBON is equipped with 1GB RAM + 8GB Memory, headphone connector, and supports the latest Android 9. The company claims that this newly launched Smart LED has 50Hz refresh rate which provides the experience of real picture and crystal clear sound quality. The product is RoHS Compliant certified. Along with it, the television also has premium features like twin HDMI ports to connect gaming console, Blu Ray players and set-top box. The newly launched LED TV is based on Android TV OS.

VingaJoy in-Ear Collar Neckband

Indian mobile accessories and electronic brand VingaJoy has recently launched In-Ear Collar Neckband, ‘Sound Range (CL- 40)’. Vingajoy’s CL-40 comes in 5 colors Red, Blue, Black, silver, rose gold; priced at Rs 2,499. The device is equipped with smart magnetic clasps, it allows the user to accept/reject calls as well as play/pause music just by clasping and unclasping the magnetic earbuds. The bluetooth 5.0 offers connectivity upto 10 meters and comes with a luxury sound innovation permitting you to enjoy your favourite music with HD sound effects. This most awaited neckband, delivers days of listening with its superiorly long 15 hours of playtime & fast charging support.

UBON SP-6680 Wireless Speaker

Home grown UBON is offering Sp-6680 Soundbar at Rs 2,199. It has a 2.0 channel output, 5W output power. The Sp-6545 integrated 2.0 speaker with front passive radiator design gives springy bass.

Milagrow Robotic home cleaners

Domestic service robots brand Milagrow has launched three new robots – iMap Max, iMap 10.0 and Milagrow Seagull. The iMap Max is floor wet mopping and vacuuming robot which can self-clean its mops with a pressure of 40N. Milagrow iMap 10.0 is fully Independent Self Navigating Robot with Electronic Water Tank and 3-hour battery life and most powerful suction of 2700 pa. Milagrow Seagull is Gyro Mapping Floor Cleaning Robot with a height of just 7.2 cm. All of them use the proprietary Milagrow software ‘RT2R’.