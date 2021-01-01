Good news for gamers! Sony PlayStation 5 to arrive in India on this date, preorders from January 12

In a good news for lakhs of PlayStation lovers in India, Japanese electronics giant Sony on Friday (January 1) announced that it will launch PlayStation 5 in India on February 2. Sony also announced that the pre-order requests for the new gaming console will start from January 12. According to Sony, the console will be available for pre-order at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games the Shop, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorized retail partners.

The India prices for PS5 as well as the accessories have also been revealed by Sony. The price of PlayStation 5 in India will be Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition will cost Rs 39,990.

The DualSense Wireless Controller will be priced at Rs 5,990, the HD camera comes for Rs 5,190, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is for Rs 8,590, the media remote is for Rs 2,590 and the DualSense Charging Station is for Rs 2,590.

Sony PS5 is powered by a custom processor and graphics engine and if offers high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games.

The retail box of Sony Console will come packed with the new DualSense Wireless Controller. The PlayStation 5 will compete against Microsoft’s X line up.

“PlayStation Plus starts 2021 with a bang. PlayStation Plus members will receive two PS4 titles – action-adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider and action RPG GreedFall on January 5,” the company said in a statement.