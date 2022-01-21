Good news for Instagram creators! Soon, you could earn money from paid subscriptions

New Delhi: Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has reportedly started testing a new way to help creators rake in more money. According to a media report, Instagram has announced Instagram Subscriptions, a new business model that will let creators make moolah with the support of their communities.

Meta had launched a similar feature, Facebook Subscriptions, in June 2020 for creators of the popular social media platform. The company is now expanding the same business model to Instagram, as per the GSM Arena report.

Instagram said that with the introduction of Instagram Subscriptions, it aims to "develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits."

On the other hand, subscribers will receive the benefits of Subscriber Lives, Subscriber Stories, and Subscriber Badges, upon subscription.

Instagram will roll out Instagram Subscriptions to a limited number of creators in the US. However, the social media platform has said it plans to expand this feature to more creators over the next few months.

The newly launched Subscriptions feature will let creators unlock and add a ‘subscribe’ button on their Instagram profile. Creators will be allowed to set a monthly price of their choice.

Instagram has also added that the platform won't charge any fees for these subscriptions from the creators until 2023, showing its commitment to support the platform's creators.

As of now, it's unclear when Instagram will launch Instagram Subscriptions globally. According to media reports, if the testing in the US goes smooth, Instagram will roll out the feature in other key markets in a few months.

