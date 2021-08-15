Good news for Motorola Razr owners! Smartphone is finally getting Android 11 update

New Delhi: Motorola`s clamshell smartphone --Motorola Razr -- is now starting to receive the update to Android 11. The Razr started life running Android 9 Pie, and then eventually got upgraded to Android 10. Now it`s time for it to jump to 11, GSMArena reported.

As of now, the new release seems to be only going out for handsets purchased from Verizon. The new build is labelled RPV31.Q2-62-7-10 and includes the July 2021 security patches, it added.

Aside from that, users are also getting all the new things in Android 11, including Conversations and Chat Bubbles, new media controls, one-time permissions, and so on.

The update is likely to be rolling out in stages, so it may take a few days for it to reach all the units in the wild, the report said.

If users haven`t received the update notification and want to manually check, go to Settings, About phone, System updates, it added.

In October 2020, the company launched the clamshell smartphone `Motorola Razr 5G` as an enhanced and powerful successor of the earlier generation Razr in India for 1,24,999.

The device features a 6.2-inch display with a screen resolution of 876A-2142 pixels and 373ppi pixel density. There`s also a 2.7-inch outer display with a screen resolution of 800x600 pixels and 370ppi pixel density.

It comes with a 48MP rear camera as well as a 20MP selfie snapper.

Motorola Razr 5G comes equipped with a Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Also Read: Xiaomi removes THIS feature from Mi Mix 4 feature, check why

The smartphone houses a 2800mAh battery and comes with Android 10, with 2 assured OS upgrades and three years of security upgrades. Also Read: Ola Electric bike versus Simple One: Compare top speed, range, and specs before booking