Good news for PUBG lovers! Indian company gets government approval, check latest updates here

In a good news for mobile gamers in India, PUBG India has officially registered as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The company has named two directors too.

It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile one of the most popular names in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The game is played by lakhs of mobile gamers in India.

According to a post by LiquipediaMemphiz on Instagram, PUBG India registered as a company on November 21, 2020 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Talkesport reported that the authorized directors of PUBG India Pvt. Ltd. are Kumar Krishnan Iyer – who is also a director at ACCUWEATHER India Pvt. Ltd., a renowned weather company – and Hyunil Sohn. The approval of the name is limited to 60 days as per the Companies Act in India.

Before launching the game officially, the PUBG Corporation has opened its PUBG Mobile India pre-registrations process. The pre-registrations for PUBG Mobile in India are now live on the TapTap app. PUBG, however, is yet to reveal the pre-registration process on the PUBG Mobile India website. PUBG Corporation is yet to authenticate the TapTap listing.

How to do pre-registration?

- Download the TapTap app via an APK link by clicking on the TapTap website.

- Login or create a new TapTap account to start using it.

- After logging in, search for PUBG Mobile India in the search option and click on the game.

- Now, click on the ‘pre-registration’ option

The PUBG Mobile India website is currently featured on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube links and says ‘Coming Soon.’