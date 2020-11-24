PUBG Mobile India pre-registrations open now: Check all details here

In a good news for millions of mobile gamers in India, the PUBG Corporation is getting ready to release PUBG Mobile India in the Indian market soon. The hugely popular game is set to make a return to Indian market after being banned by the Central government few weeks ago.

Before launching the game officially, the PUBG Corporation has opened its PUBG Mobile India pre-registrations process. The pre-registrations for PUBG Mobile in India are now live on the TapTap app. PUBG, however, is yet to reveal the pre-registration process on the PUBG Mobile India website. PUBG Corporation is yet to authenticate the TapTap listing.

But if you are interested in pre-register process, here you can do it.

How to do pre-registration?

- Download the TapTap app via an APK link by clicking on the TapTap website.

- Login or create a new TapTap account to start using it.

- After logging in, search for PUBG Mobile India in the search option and click on the game.

- Now, click on the ‘pre-registration’ option

It is to be noted that the APK version of PUBG Mobile India was released on the official website of the company on Friday for around two hours. Thought the APK version was available for download, the gamers faced troubles in downloading it.

Read: When will PUBG Mobile India be officially launched in India, here's all you need to know

The PUBG Mobile India website is currently featured on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube links and says ‘Coming Soon.’

Live TV

Earlier, the PUBG Corporation had announced about its plan to make a comeback in India with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game. The PUBG Corporation is likely to invest as much as USD 100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.