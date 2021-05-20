हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Microsoft

Goodbye Internet Explorer! Microsoft announces retirement of the ageing browser

Internet Explorer will retire on June 15, 2022, Microsoft has now officially confirmed. 

Goodbye Internet Explorer! Microsoft announces retirement of the ageing browser

Microsoft has announced that the company is finally retiring the Internet Explorer, the ageing web browser that has just become a meme for its slow processing speed in the current times. 

Internet Explorer will retire on June 15, 2022, Microsoft has now officially confirmed. The tech giant finally thinks that users have got enough time to get the hang of its Edge browser in the past few years, expecting a smooth transition. 

Microsoft Edge program manager Sean Lyndersay announced the end of Internet Explorer, saying, “We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge.” 

Lyndersay also noted that the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10. Microsoft has also confirmed that consumer versions will end support the browser. 

In an official statement, Microsoft said, “IE mode support follows the lifecycle of Windows client, Server, and IoT releases at least through 2029. Additionally, Microsoft will give one year of notice before retiring the IE mode experience when the time comes.”

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MicrosoftInternet exploreredge
Next
Story

DoT likely to issue guidelines for telecom PLI within week

Must Watch

PT15M52S

DNA: Why did the situation of flowing carcass in Ganga River occur?