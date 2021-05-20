Goodbye Internet Explorer! Microsoft announces retirement of the ageing browser

Microsoft has announced that the company is finally retiring the Internet Explorer, the ageing web browser that has just become a meme for its slow processing speed in the current times.

Internet Explorer will retire on June 15, 2022, Microsoft has now officially confirmed. The tech giant finally thinks that users have got enough time to get the hang of its Edge browser in the past few years, expecting a smooth transition.

Microsoft Edge program manager Sean Lyndersay announced the end of Internet Explorer, saying, “We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge.”

Lyndersay also noted that the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10. Microsoft has also confirmed that consumer versions will end support the browser.

In an official statement, Microsoft said, “IE mode support follows the lifecycle of Windows client, Server, and IoT releases at least through 2029. Additionally, Microsoft will give one year of notice before retiring the IE mode experience when the time comes.”

