topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
GOOGLE

Google adds Material You toggle to Docs, Sheets, Slides

In Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides users can use the toggle directly in the editor`s overflow menu for Print layout, Suggested changes, Available offline, and Star, the report said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 08:26 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Google adds Material You toggle to Docs, Sheets, Slides

New Delhi: Google has rolled out new Material You toggle design to its Docs, Sheets, and Slides. It is designed like a pill, therefore the Material 3 (M3) switch is larger than the previous one, reports 9To5Google. New colour mappings, a taller and broader track, and the capacity to hold an icon in the switch thumb are all features of M3 toggles.

In Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides users can use the toggle directly in the editor`s overflow menu for Print layout, Suggested changes, Available offline, and Star, the report said. (Also Read: Football fever! Kerala villagers buy house, ONLY Reason: Watch FIFA World Cup 2022)

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the company brought out the Material You-style colour-based themes to its Chrome Canary, an experimental version of the tech giant's browser. (Also Read: We are underestimating...: RPG's chief Harsh Goenka makes BIG statement on Elon Musk)

The 'Customise Chrome Colour Extraction' feature automatically picks a colour scheme for the browser, based on the wallpaper shown when the user opens a new tab.

According to Google's software, the new feature "enables setting theme colour based on background image colour when the background image is changed in New Tab Page".

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!