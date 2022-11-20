We are underestimating...: RPG's chief Harsh Goenka makes BIG statement on Elon Musk

New Delhi: After the takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk is the much-touted CEO. He knows well how to grab the attention of Netizens. But days after the deal, he has come under fire for the unexpected layoffs, mass Twitter resignations, and the blue tick controversy. But one Indian businessman has defended the entrepreneur. Before claiming that Twitter will perish with Elon Musk in charge, RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka thinks that Elon Musk is ahead of his time and that people should give him some more time.

"We are underestimating Elon Musk's brilliance. There must be a rhyme or reason to his antics. He was a pioneer in his field, whether it was Tesla, SpaceX, or Boring Co. He undoubtedly has a strategy for using Twitter that we simply don't understand. Before we forecast its demise, let's give him some time," Goenka tweeted on Saturday. (Also Read: "Don't buy TV, fridge": Jeff Bezos gives recession warning to customers, asks to prepare for the worst)

Goenka's post comes at a time when Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the richest man in the world, is coming under fire for a number of problems involving the company and the microblogging website. (Also Read: Don't have ATM card & Want to activate PhonePe UPI? Here's the step by step guide to do via Aadhar card)

The business tycoon has fired senior executives, laid off employees, given them an "ultimatum" that resulted in their resignations referred to as an exodus, and demanded an $8 monthly charge to be paid for blue tick verification ever since he purchased the tech behemoth in the last week of October currently suspended, but likely to return on November 29.

After the reaction to the RPG's chief statement, it seems that the statement works as a little help is worth much more for the wretched. Harsh Goenka, chairman of the RP Goenka Group, said Elon Musk is "ahead of his times" and that people should give Twitter's new CEO more time before forecasting the platform's demise.

Most recently, he allowed former US President Donald Trump to return to the stage after he had been barred due to the unrest at the US Capitol in January 2021. The 51-year-old businessman from South Africa purchased Twitter in a $44 billion deal. Forbes estimates that he owns about 82% of the business.