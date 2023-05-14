'Mom Knows Everything': UP Police's Heartwarming Mother's Day Tribute Goes Viral With 'Mummy' Google Doodle

New Delhi: Mother's Day is a special occasion to celebrate and honour the love, care and sacrifices of mothers around the world. It is a day to express gratitude for all the ways that mothers make our lives better and to acknowledge the profound impact they have on our well-being.

To celebrate Mother's Day, the UP Police Twitter handle shared a heartwarming picture that pays tribute to all mothers. The image uses the popular Google home page template and replaces the search engine's name with 'Mummy'. At the bottom of the picture, the caption reads, "Mom Knows Everything!" with the hashtag #HappyMothersDay.

In the tweet, the UP Police wrote, "Maa! The original 'oracle' for wisdom and learning, the ultimate sanctuary of endless love, compassion, and care. Bowing down to all the mothers of the world for never failing to offer comfort, guidance, and a listening ear."

The UP Police's Mother's Day tribute has garnered widespread attention and appreciation on social media, with netizens lauding the force for recognizing the invaluable role of mothers in our lives. The tribute is a touching reminder of the strength, grace, and love of mothers everywhere.

Maa!

The original ‘oracle’ for wisdom and learning, the ultimate sanctuary of endless love, compassion and care.



Bowing down to all the mothers of the world for never failing to offer comfort, guidance and a listening ear. #happymothersday2023 #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/fPVDtx9Pxy — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) May 14, 2023

Mother’s Day History

Mother's Day has a rich and fascinating history that dates back over a century. The modern holiday is said to have originated in the United States in the early 20th century, when a woman named Anna Jarvis began campaigning for an official day to honour mothers. Jarvis was inspired by her own mother, who had been a community activist and advocate for social justice. After her mother's death in 1905, Jarvis organized a memorial service and began lobbying for a national holiday to honour all mothers.

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation declaring the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day. The holiday quickly gained popularity around the world, with many countries adopting their own versions of the celebration. Today, Mother's Day is celebrated in over 40 countries and is an occasion to show appreciation for the hard work, love, and devotion of mothers everywhere.

While the commercialization of Mother's Day has been a subject of criticism in recent years, the holiday remains a cherished opportunity to recognize and honour the profound impact that mothers have on our lives. Whether through a simple card or a heartfelt gesture, Mother's Day provides a chance to express gratitude for the countless ways that mothers make our world a better place.