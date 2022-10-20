Google announces Android 13 (Go Edition) for the entry-level smartphones; Check new features

New Delhi: Google has announced to bring out Android 13 (Go Edition) in order to provide new updates and tools for the entry-level smartphones. In the latest update, the company focused on three critical qualities: reliability, usability, and customization. Google launched Android (Go Edition) five years back to make Android entry-level smartphones faster and smooth.

Now Android 13 (Go Edition) is bringing a slew of new releases for serving its 250 million monthly active devices around the world. The new changes you can expect with the all-new Android Go (13th Edition).

Google Play System Updates

Google is bringing Google Play System Updates to Go devices that helps to the devices get the regularly important software updates, outside of the major Android release. This will make the delivery of critical updates quick and simple without compromising storage availability on the device. The result is a phone that stays up to date over time — and you don’t have to wait for the next release or a software push from your phone’s manufacturer to have the latest and greatest.

New Discover Feature

The new update has built-in intelligence to let you swipe right from your home screen and to see the curated content list of articles and other content.

Make Phone’s look as you prefer

The new release brings Material you to Android Go for the first time, so you can make over your entire phone’s colour scheme to coordinate with your wallpaper. When you set your wallpaper image, you’ll see four corresponding color schemes to choose from. Besides making for a beautiful home screen, the dynamic coloring really helps make your smartphone feel unique to you.