Google announces new features for Google meet, Gboard, Nearby Share, more; Read here all NEW updates

  • Google has shared some new features coming to Android this month.
  • Google Meet gets a new live sharing feature that lets users watch and play games together in video calls.
  • Google Apps will also have larger widgets optimized for Android Tablets.

Washington:  American tech giant Google has shared some new features coming to Android this month. These include updates ranging from Gboard and emojis to a new accessibility feature.

According to GSM Arena, along with these, Google Meet, Wear OS, and Nearby Share are all getting some attention as well. Gboard is getting a new 'emojify' feature that lets users quickly add emojis to a message after typing it.

Google Meet gets a new live sharing feature that lets users watch and play games together in video calls. They can now pin specific participants of a Google Meet call that they choose. These are rolling out now, reported GSM Arena. Nearby Share will receive an opt-in option "in the next few weeks".

 This will let users send content to nearby devices on their Google account without a prompt, even if the screen is off.

Google Apps will also have larger widgets optimized for Android Tablets. There are also new accessibility features on Android for the hearing or visually impaired. One is called Custom Sound Notifications and when enabled it hears specific sounds and notifies the user by vibration, flashing light, or a Wear OS notification. Finally, Wear OS (topic/wear-os) gets new Bitmoji watch faces and there's a new Google Keep tile that makes it easier to quickly dictate a note or look at your other notes, as per GSM Arena.

