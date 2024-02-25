Google Announces Shutdown Of Google Pay In US; Find Out The Reason Here

New Delhi: Google Pay, a mobile payment service created by Google for in-app transactions is undergoing a major change. Google recently announced that the standalone version of the Google Pay app in the United States will be discontinued, as stated in a blog post dated February 22, 2024.

Starting from June 4, 2024, users in the US won't be able to access the standalone Google Pay app anymore. However, Google assures users that they can still enjoy many of the app's beloved features and payment options through Google Wallet. (Also Read: GenAI Emerges As Top Cybersecurity Threat For This Year, Says Report)

Based on the official report, Google Pay is utilized by millions of individuals across more than 180 nations. Google asserts that it remains the main platform where people securely store their payment cards for tap-and-pay transactions in stores. The users can store various digital items such as transit cards, driver's licenses, state IDs, and more on Google Pay. (Also Read: Google Pay Introduces Paytm's Soundbox Rival 'SoundPod' In India: Check Key Features)

Nevertheless, users in India and Singapore can be reassured as the service will remain unchanged in these areas. The company explained in its blog post that the decision was made to enhance user experience, leading to the discontinuation of the standalone Google Pay app in the US while keeping services intact in India and Singapore.

"To simplify the app experience, the US version of the standalone Google Pay app will no longer be available for use starting June 4, 2024. You can continue to access the most popular features — tapping to pay in stores and managing payment methods — right from Google Wallet, which is used five times more than the Google Pay app in the US," stated the post.

Changes to peer-to-peer payments

According to the update, starting from June 4, 2024, users will no longer have the ability to send, request, or receive money through the US version of the Google Pay app. However, until that date users can still utilize the app to view and transfer their Google Pay balance to their bank accounts.

Even after June 4, 2024, users will be able to view and transfer their funds to their bank accounts through the Google Pay website. For more detailed information, the complete post regarding Google Pay can be found on the official Google Blog.