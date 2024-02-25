trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724746
Google Pay Introduces Paytm's Soundbox Rival 'SoundPod' In India: Check Key Features

Participating merchants who tested the SoundPod device have provided positive feedback.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Google has launched SoundPod in India.
  • SoundPod was introduced in a limited pilot last year.
  • The SoundPod is an audio device designed to assist merchants.
Google Pay Introduces Paytm's Soundbox Rival 'SoundPod' In India: Check Key Features File Photo

New Delhi: Tech giant Google has announced the launch of its SoundPod device in India, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of QR code payments for merchants. Introduced in a limited pilot last year, the SoundPod will gradually roll out across India in the coming months.

Participating merchants who tested the SoundPod device have provided positive feedback, highlighting its ability to reduce checkout time. (Also Read: Zomato Delivery Agent's Dance On 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Amuses Netizens: WATCH)

Ambarish Kenghe, Vice President of Product at Google Pay, expressed the company's commitment to India's digital payment landscape and its collaboration in facilitating safe and secure transactions since its launch in September 2017. (Also Read: 6 Fresh IPOs Coming This Week: Check Details Of Offerings Opening For Subscription Next Week)

Key Features Of Google Pay SoundPod

Audio Payment Tracking

The SoundPod is an audio device designed to assist merchants in tracking QR code payments through audio alerts upon successful transactions.

Payment Process

Customers can make payments by scanning the merchant's QR code using Google Pay. Upon successful payment, the SoundPod emits an instant voice notification.

In India, the SoundPod device will cater primarily to small merchants, aiming to enhance ease and convenience for millions of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Google Pay SoundPod will compete with similar offerings from rival UPI firms such as Paytm and PhonePe.

Cost

Reports indicate that over 20 million merchants in India currently utilize audio notifications. The estimated cost of manufacturing such a device ranges from $18 to $20 (approximately Rs 1494 to Rs 1660).

