Google Pays Tribute to Pani Puri With Interactive Doodle Game: How To Play

Pani puri is one of the most popular street foods in India. It comes in a range of and ingredients, and people always enjoy having it. Now, even Google has decided to celebrate this popular and most-loved Indian street food with a special doodle on its home page. This doodle has been set up by Google to celebrate pani puri because on July 12, 2015, a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, set a record for serving the most number of flavours of pani puri. Reportedly, the restaurant served 51 flavours. To mark the record, Google is celebrating it after eight years with a doodle.

The pani puri Google doodle

They have also turned the doodle into an exciting game that can be enjoyed by users while visiting the home page. In the interactive game, the user has to help the pani puri street vendor complete the orders of the customers. The player has to select the puris according to the flavour and quantity of the customers in order to keep them happy.



Here are the steps to play this exciting game:

Go to google.co.in.

Click on the pani puri doodle that appears on the home page.

Select the mode you want – Timed or Relaxed.

Help the street vendor complete orders.

You can do so by selecting the flavours and quantities decided by the customer.

In an official statement, Google said, “Today’s interactive game Doodle celebrates pani puri — a popular South Asian street food made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured waters. And there's a variety of pani puri for everyone's taste buds.”

Pani puri is available across India. Every city serves its own version, from pani puri to golgappa, puchka to gupchup. However, there is an interesting story behind the origin of pani puri. It is said that it was first made by Draupadi during the Mahabharata. Reportedly, when she got married to the Pandavas, her mother-in-law, Kunti, challenged her to make a dish out of leftovers. So, at that time, she served pani puri out of left-over aloo sabzi and small-size puris.