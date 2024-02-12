New Delhi: In today's digital age, YouTube has become a cornerstone of entertainment and productivity for millions worldwide. With its versatile playback speed feature catering to diverse preferences users can tailor their viewing experience to suit their schedules.

However, amidst the bustling schedules of individuals like Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, one might wonder how they find time to engage with this ubiquitous platform. As curiosity piques about Pichai's video-watching habits, insights into the strategies of high-profile figures navigating the digital landscape add an intriguing dimension to our understanding of modern media consumption.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, disclosed his YouTube viewing habits drawing inspiration from popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee also known as MKBHD. Pichai revealed that he typically opts for 1X playback speed when enjoying content but switches to faster options for everything else. (Also Read: WhatsApp Working On 'Favourite Contacts Filter' Feature For Web)

very curious to see, I normally do 1x for things I enjoy and/or need to process deeply but otherwise do go faster https://t.co/7aJJEP8ogE — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 9, 2024

“Very curious to see, I normally do 1x for things I enjoy and/or need to process deeply but otherwise do go faster,” Pichai shared a post on X, referencing Brownlee's poll inquiring about users' preferred playback speeds. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series Laptops Pre-Bookings Starts In India; Check Expected Specs)

YouTube offers a range of playback speeds, including 0.25x, 0.5x, 0.75x, 1x, 1.25x, 1.5x, and even 2x. Depending on the nature of the content, playback speeds can vary from one video to another.

YouTube has previously disclosed that viewers watching content on larger screens like TVs and gaming consoles tend to spend the most time watching at 1x speed, which is the normal playback speed. Conversely, on mobile devices, viewers tend to watch content for longer periods at 2x and 1.5x speed.

This observation aligns with the context of mobile usage, where viewers are more likely to be on the go or in a hurry, compared to the relaxed viewing experience often associated with larger screens such as TVs.