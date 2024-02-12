Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series Laptops Pre-Bookings Starts In India; Check Expected Specs

New Delhi: Samsung is gearing up to introduce its Galaxy Book4 series laptops in India this month, reportedly. However, the company hasn't announced any official launch date or price for the Galaxy Book4 series. Notably, this series was unveiled in South Korea in December 2023.

The Galaxy Book4 lineup includes three models: Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Galaxy Book4 Pro, and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360. Ahead of the official launch, the South Korean giant has started accepting pre-bookings for the Galaxy Book4 series, except for the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, which might not be available immediately in India. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 are expected to be available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colour options.

Customers in India have the opportunity to secure their Galaxy Book4 series by pre-booking with a token payment of Rs 1,999. This deposit is fully refundable, allowing cancellation with a complete refund if desired. Additionally, upon purchase, customers will receive benefits worth Rs 5,000. (Also Read: AI-Powered Smart Pen Will Turn Your Handwriting Into Digital Notes Instantly; Check More Features)

Here are the expected specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 series

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro

The Laptop could be loaded with the Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 CPU, combined with Intel Arc graphics. Featuring Windows 11 Home OS, it may offer a selection between a 14-inch or 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen. For connectivity, the device includes WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 63Wh/76Wh battery with 65W USB-C charging.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360

The laptop features a stunning 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen; this device offers immersive visuals. Its robust 76Wh battery supports fast 65W charging for extended usage. Choose between configurations of 16GB or 32GB RAM and 512GB or 1TB storage for personalized performance. (Also Read: Why Is Google's Bard AI Chatbox Renamed Gemini? Know Features Of Gemini Advanced And Availability)

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra

The laptop may boast formidable performance, driven by either an Intel Core Ultra 9 or Ultra 7 processor, providing a potential 64GB of RAM and a capacious 2TB SSD storage. It comes with a 3K AMOLED display and is powered by a 76Wh battery, complemented by rapid 140W USB-C fast charging capabilities.

Adding further, it offers connectivity options including USB Type-A and HDMI 2.1 ports, ensuring versatility for various peripherals and external displays.