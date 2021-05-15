Google Chat is here for iPhone and Android users, know how to integrate on Gmail app

Google has finally rolled the Google Chat app for iOS and Android smartphones. The messaging platform is integrated within the Gmail app so that users don’t have to download another app for using the Chat app. The new app is now a part of the Gmail ecosystem which includes Gmail, Meet and Rooms, among other features.

Until now, Google allowed only its Google Workspace users to take advantage of the Chat app. However, the tech giant has now rolled out the app for all personal users of Gmail, including iOS and Android smartphone users. Google Workspace is the tech giant’s B2B offering.

If you own an iPhone and iPad then you’ll be able to use the Chat app from the bottom of the Gmail interface, which also has Mail, Meet and Rooms, alongside the newly launched messaging app. For Android, Google is yet to launch the Chat platform within the Gmail app. But the company may roll out an Android version pretty soon.

The Chat app is basically a replacement for the erstwhile Hangouts app. If you’re looking to use the Chat platform on your Gmail app on Apple iPhone or iPad, then you need to follow these simple steps:

1. Firstly, you need to check if you are using the latest version of the Gmail app. You many need to update the app if you’re using an older version via Google Play Store or App Store, respectively.

2. Go to the updated Gmail app and click on the sandwich menu on the top left of the screen.

3. Now you have to visit Settings and go to your personal Google account.

4. Select Chat (early access) option to enable the messaging platform to your Gmail app.